Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Peardon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Jo (Abramson) Peardon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Valerie Jo (Abramson) Peardon Obituary
55, October 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Paul for 34 years; mother of Natalie Kenyon (Kyle); Matthew and Michael; proud and beloved grandmother of six Kenyon kids-Anthony, Charles, Robert, Kiley, Jacob and Nathan; loving sister of Rob Abramson (dec) dearly loved daughter of Robert (dec) and Nancy Abramson; Precious child of God. Valerie’s Smile Lit Up the World. Visit Nov 5 from 2-8 at Kaatz Hamilton-Mt. Clemens. Mass 10 a.m. Nov 6 at SanFrancesco Catholic Church. Kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valerie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -