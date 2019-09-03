|
Vera Pegg-Boudry, 96, of Edinburg, PA, formerly of Detroit MI, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 in the Haven Convalescent Home, New Castle, PA. Vera was born on November 13, 1922 to the late Harry and Hazel Moon. Vera worked as a secretary in the Healthcare systems up until her retirement. She was married to the late James Pegg and together they raised four children. Vera enjoyed needlepoint, crocheting and scrapbooking. She loved people and enjoyed making them laugh with her vivacious, witty personality. Surviving her are her four children; Gaye Ann Pegg, Lynn Brezinskey, James (Linda) Pegg, all of Harrison Twp., MI, and Janet (Steve) Kapraly of Edinburg, PA; Six grandchildren, Dennis and Jennifer Arendas, Sherri Clark, Kristi Pegg and Kevin and Brandon Kapraly; seven great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren; one sister, June Shank. Vera was also preceded in death by grandson, Michael Pegg; great-grandson, Justin Clark; three sisters, Lois Krause, JoAn Mihelich and Carol Wimer and brother-in-law, John Brezinskey. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date in St. Clair Shores, MI The family wishes to thank Mark Tanner and the staff of Haven Convalescent Home in New Castle for the excellent care and compassion extended to their dear mother.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 4, 2019