D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Vickie Lynn Trottier, age 56, of Sterling Heights, and formerly of Center Line, died December 25, 2019 in the comforts of her home. She was born February 9, 1963 in Detroit, daughter of Elizabeth “Betty Jean” (nee: LaFrance) Clark, and the late Mark James Clark, Sr. Vickie was the beloved wife of the late William Trottier, Sr. Dearest mother of William Jr. (Paula) Trottier, Mark Trottier, Michael Trottier, Erica (Mark) Souljanski, Beth Trottier, and Samantha Trottier. Loving grandmother of Madison, William III, Ethan, Isabella, Maxton, and Michael Jr. Sister of Mark Clark, Jr. and Kimberly Clark. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation for Vickie will be held Saturday, January 4th from 3-9 p.m. at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. Her Funeral Service will take place Saturday, 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Please share memories at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 3, 2020
