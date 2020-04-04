The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Victor Argabright Jr.


1948 - 2020
Victor Argabright Jr. Obituary
Victor C. Argabright Jr., Age 71 of Eastpointe, MI. Beloved husband of Patricia (Greenwood). Loving Father of Sheila (Dale) Ross, Jennifer (Darrell) Burke, Victor Argabright III and Amy Davis. Cherished Papa of Samantha, Lauren, Natalie, Angel, Sophia and others. Victor retired as a service technician from Mich Con after 40 years of service. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Chas. Verheyden Inc.-Schultz Chapel, 21705 Gratiot, Eastpointe, MI Share a memory at www.verheyden.org.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 5, 2020
