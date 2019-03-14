Victor Henry Erdman, age 95, passed peacefully from this life March 11, 2019 in Traverse City Michigan. He was born September 8, 1923, to the late Edward & Margaret (Beutel) Erdman. Victor met his wife to be, Margaret, when they were teenagers and continued a correspondence while Victor was enlisted in the Military. He served in the United States Army from 1943-1946, having been stationed in North Africa and Italy. On February 14, 1948 he and Margaret J. Gerlach were married. They spent 64 wonderful years together before she passed away, April 1, 2012. After the passing of his wife, Victor eventually moved to an assisted living home in Traverse City. Victor worked for many years at Michigan Lumber and retired from Budd Co. He was a proud member of the Carpenters Union and the United Auto Workers Union. He enjoyed sports, specifically the Detroit Tigers and University of Michigan Football. He was known to wear a hat with one of the teams on it daily at the assisted living, even starting a trend with the other men. Victor is survived by his children, Phyllis J. (Bruce) Kashazta, Victor E. (Debra) Erdman, Richard L.(Margaret) Erdman; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; a daughter, Deborah; two brothers, Harold, Elton; five sisters, Olive, Leona, Mabel, Margaret, and Gertrude. Visitation for Victor will be Monday, March 18 at Kaul Funeral Home, from 4-9pm. Funeral instate will be Tuesday, March 19, 10:00am until time of service at 11:00am at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Road, Clinton Township, MI 48035. Burial will be at Cadillac Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Victor’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary