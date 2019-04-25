|
Victor J. Basydlo; Age 99; April 24, 2019; Beloved husband of the late Frances. Dearest brother of Janina Uruski. Also survived by his nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Joseph, Stanley, and Ann House. He was a WWII Army Veteran and proud member of the K of C. Visitation will take place on Friday, April 26, from 3-8 p.m. with a Rosary 7 p.m. at the Clinton Twp. Chapel of Chas. Verheyden, Inc.,43300 Garfield Rd. (N. of 19 Mile). Funeral Saturday, April 27; Instate 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass 10 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 44633 Utica Rd., Utica. Share a memory at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 26, 2019