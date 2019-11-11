The Macomb Daily Obituaries
More Obituaries for Vincent Lipari
Vincent J. "Jim" Lipari

Vincent J. "Jim" Lipari Obituary
Born May 6, 1928. Died November 7, 2019 at the age of 91. Devoted husband of Rose (nee Molinaro) for 69 years. Loving father of Thom (Connie) and Lori (Terry) Lipari Adams. Proud grandfather of Lisa, Laura, Jimmy, Brandon, Christopher and Matthew and great - grandfather of 12. Beloved brother of Vita Williamson and brother-in-law of Gina Bitoni and Marlene Hamel. Predeceased by siblings Sebastian, Rose Ferlisi, Angela Schuler, and Sam. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Jim founded Lipari Foods in 1963, which has grown into a major food distribution entity, currently serving retailers in 15 states and employing over 2,000 people. He was a very generous man, as well as a leader, mentor and friend who will be fondly missed by all of those whose lives he touched. Visitation Friday from 2-8pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc, 36900 Schoenherr Road at Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. Instate Saturday 10:30am until time of 11am Mass at St. Michael Catholic Church, 40501 Hayes Road, Sterling Heights. Private burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Feed the Children (www.feedthechildren.org). Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 12, 2019
