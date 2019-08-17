|
|
Virginia lived 86 years and passed away August 12th, 2019. She is survived by her devoted husband Paul, her children Bill (Mary), Mariann (Jack), and Angela, her sister Josephine, 8 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Virginia spent her life as a dedicated housewife and was an incredible cook. She thoroughly enjoyed giving everyone a hard time and loved to play cards and gamble with her siblings. Mass will be held in her honor at Saint Pio of Pietrelcina Saturday August 31st at 11 am, 18720 E Thirteen Mile Rd, Roseville, MI 48066
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 18, 2019