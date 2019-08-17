Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Virgina Lochirco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virgina Lochirco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virgina Lochirco Obituary
Virginia lived 86 years and passed away August 12th, 2019. She is survived by her devoted husband Paul, her children Bill (Mary), Mariann (Jack), and Angela, her sister Josephine, 8 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Virginia spent her life as a dedicated housewife and was an incredible cook. She thoroughly enjoyed giving everyone a hard time and loved to play cards and gamble with her siblings. Mass will be held in her honor at Saint Pio of Pietrelcina Saturday August 31st at 11 am, 18720 E Thirteen Mile Rd, Roseville, MI 48066
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virgina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.