Virginia Ahern; Age 86; May 17, 2020; Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Patrick (Cathy), Shelly, Daniel, and Larry (Janis). Also survived by her loving grandchildren. Funeral Friday, May 22, 2020; Instate 9:30am until the time of Mass 10:00am at Assumption Grotto Catholic Church, 13770 Gratiot, Detroit. Interment at Assumption Grotto Cemetery immediately following Mass. Everyone must wear a face mask and use social distancing. (Limit to 150 people). Arrangements entrusted to Chas. Verheyden, Inc. Share a memory at: www.verheyden.org
Published in The Macomb Daily from May 20 to May 21, 2020.