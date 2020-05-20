Virginia Ahern
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Ahern; Age 86; May 17, 2020; Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Patrick (Cathy), Shelly, Daniel, and Larry (Janis). Also survived by her loving grandchildren. Funeral Friday, May 22, 2020; Instate 9:30am until the time of Mass 10:00am at Assumption Grotto Catholic Church, 13770 Gratiot, Detroit. Interment at Assumption Grotto Cemetery immediately following Mass. Everyone must wear a face mask and use social distancing. (Limit to 150 people). Arrangements entrusted to Chas. Verheyden, Inc. Share a memory at: www.verheyden.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Lying in State
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Assumption Grotto Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MAY
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Assumption Grotto Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MAY
22
Interment
Assumption Grotto Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chas Verheyden Funeral Homes
7100 Michigan Ave
Detroit, MI 48210
313-841-8284
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved