Virginia Dean Obituary
Virginia Dean, age 96, passed away September 10, 2019. Loving grandmother of Jennifer (Ralph) Fileccia, Michael (Lisa) Malear and the late Laura; dear great grandmother of Sarah Smalarz and Jeffery Smalarz; She is also survived by her son in law Ralph Malear and sister Alice Hewitt. Virginia is predeceased in death by her husband Glentis and their three Children Jerry, Carol Malear and Randy. Visitation 10am until the time of service at 1:30pm. Resurrection Funeral Home 40800 Hayes Rd., Clinton Twp. Please share a memory at www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 12, 2019
