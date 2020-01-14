|
|
Virginia Louise Kramer, 98, passed away January 11, 2020, after recently fracturing her hip and elbow. Virginia was born in Detroit, MI. on October 29, 1921 to Louise and Lawrence Sharer. She graduated from Denby High School in 1940 and completed 1 year of business school. She was married to Bernard (Ben) Kramer (retired Detroit police officer) and survived by three daughters, Bonnie (Robert) Norris, Kathleen (Jim) Niborski and Betty Fleming with 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. During World War II, she worked at Chrysler Corporation building airplane parts and was a “Rosie the Riveter”. She worked as a secretary at Metrol Company (an engineering firm) for 19 years. Retired at age 60 to Taveres,FL for 12 years and returned to Roseville, MI. in 1995. She was a member of the Bruce Post and volunteered at Ascension St John Hospital for 5 years. Virginia was an avid book reader, euchre and pinochle player and enjoyed bingo. The Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope Church/St. Germaine, 28301 Little Mack Ave, St. Clair Shores, MI 48081. Memorials to: The Capuchins; 1820 Mt. Elliott St.; Detroit, MI 48207-3485; [email protected] or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; 501 St. Jude Pl.; Memphis,TN. 38105-9959. Arrangements by Kaul Funeral Roseville. Share a memory with the family at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 19, 2020