Virginia Marie (Lozen) Phillips, a life-long resident of Mount Clemens, passed away on May 29, 2020. Ginger was born October 2, 1945 to Ruth and Roland Lozen. She married James Phillips in 1966, who preceded her in death in 2017. Ginger was a devoted mother and grandmother. After retiring from Mount Clemens Community Schools, she enjoyed spending time with her family, volunteering, traveling and singing. She was a member of the Parish Choir at St. Peter Catholic Church where she sang for over 32 years. Dedicated to her faith, she rarely missed a service. Even when traveling, she would find the local Catholic Church to attend service. As a volunteer, she served St. Vincent de Paul Society and Clinton Township Senior Center. As a sewing club member, she made items for Children’s Hospital of Michigan and local nursing homes. Ginger was preceded in death by her parents Ruth and Roland Lozen; her sister Loretta (Lozen) Sampson and brother Roland (Ronnie) Lozen, Jr. She is survived by her children Gail (Matthew) Motloch; Karen (Wilder) Turner; Brian (Kelly) Phillips; and Lawrence (Christina) Phillips; her siblings John (Patricia) Lozen; Mary Ann (Carl) Hikade; James (Fran) Lozen; Leonard (Frankie) Lozen; Linda Lozen; Judy LaDuke; Tina (Nick) Genoff; Jay (Dianna) Lozen; brother-in-law Carl (Gracie) Sampson; and her 11 grandchildren. She will be missed greatly by all. Visitation and funeral services will be Friday, June 5, 2020 at 9 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 95 Market Street in Mount Clemens. In lieu of flowers please send a monetary donation to St. Peter Conference of the St. Vincent de Paul by going via mail to St. Peter Conference St. Vincent de Paul, 110 New Street, Mt. Clemens, MI 48043.



