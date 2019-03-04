|
Scarpaci, Virginia, age 76, passed away March 4, 2019. Beloved wife of David Scarpaci for 56 years. Dear mother of Christine (Donald) VanBuskirk, Denise (Mark) Simard, and Jennifer (Doug) Lowe. Treasured Grandmother of Stephanie (Steve), David (CJ), Cory, Jenna, Jared, Hannah, Josh, Ella, and Trey and great-grandmother of Skyler Easton, Nolan, and Olive. Sister to Al Novak and step-daughter of J.W. Novak. Funeral Monday 10 a.m. at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road, Warren. Visitation Sunday, 3 to 7 p.m. Memorials may be made to Purple Heart.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 7, 2019