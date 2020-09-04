1/1
Virginia "Dolly" Schihl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Monday, August 3, 2020, Virginia “Dolly” Schihl, who was a loving Mother and Grandmother gained her wings at the young age of 94. Dolly was born on February 6, 1926 in Granite City, IL to Walter and Julie Nichols. In September of 1956, she married the love of her life Patrick Joseph Schihl. Together they raised five adoring children, Donnie, Deniece, Patti, Renee and Gary (predeceased). She is also survived by fourteen grandchildren, thirty-one great-grandchildren, and one great, great, grandchild. She was a loving grandmother who loved playing cards and bowling but most of all she loved to shop. Her lively, bold, and full of spirit personality will be greatly missed by many. Memorial services are pending a future date. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township, Michigan.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Sep. 4 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by macombdaily.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved