On Monday, August 3, 2020, Virginia “Dolly” Schihl, who was a loving Mother and Grandmother gained her wings at the young age of 94. Dolly was born on February 6, 1926 in Granite City, IL to Walter and Julie Nichols. In September of 1956, she married the love of her life Patrick Joseph Schihl. Together they raised five adoring children, Donnie, Deniece, Patti, Renee and Gary (predeceased). She is also survived by fourteen grandchildren, thirty-one great-grandchildren, and one great, great, grandchild. She was a loving grandmother who loved playing cards and bowling but most of all she loved to shop. Her lively, bold, and full of spirit personality will be greatly missed by many. Memorial services are pending a future date. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township, Michigan.



