Vito Vitale
Vito Vitale age 89, of St. Clair Shores, passed away August 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Giovanna. Loving father of Marco (Deborah) and Antonino (Caterina); dear grandfather of Samantha. Vito is survived by his brothers Frank, Tom (Rose) and Antonino (Fara). Visitation Monday, August 31, 4-8 p.m. Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. Funeral Mass Tuesday, September 1, 10 a.m. Our Lady of Hope 28301 Little Mack Ave., St. Clair Shores.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
SEP
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope
Funeral services provided by
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
5867752424
