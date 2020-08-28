Or Copy this URL to Share

Vito Vitale age 89, of St. Clair Shores, passed away August 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Giovanna. Loving father of Marco (Deborah) and Antonino (Caterina); dear grandfather of Samantha. Vito is survived by his brothers Frank, Tom (Rose) and Antonino (Fara). Visitation Monday, August 31, 4-8 p.m. Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. Funeral Mass Tuesday, September 1, 10 a.m. Our Lady of Hope 28301 Little Mack Ave., St. Clair Shores.



