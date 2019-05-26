The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
Lying in State
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Rene Catholic Church
35955 Ryan Road
Sterling Heights, MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Rene Catholic Church
35955 Ryan Road
Sterling Heights, MI
Walter Broski Obituary
Broski, Walter, age 90, Loving husband of Irene, dear father of Jay (Casey), Jeffrey (the late Diane), James (Kimberly), Joel (Christin), proud grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 2. Brother of Irene Kasenchak. Visitation Tuesday 2-9 p.m. with Scripture Service at 7 p.m. at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road. Instate 9 p.m. until time of Mass 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, St. Rene Catholic Church, 35955 Ryan Road, Sterling Heights. Preferred donations to , 1-800-242-8721 or to the Church. Walter was very proud of his Service in The US Navy.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 27, 2019
