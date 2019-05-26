|
|
Broski, Walter, age 90, Loving husband of Irene, dear father of Jay (Casey), Jeffrey (the late Diane), James (Kimberly), Joel (Christin), proud grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 2. Brother of Irene Kasenchak. Visitation Tuesday 2-9 p.m. with Scripture Service at 7 p.m. at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road. Instate 9 p.m. until time of Mass 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, St. Rene Catholic Church, 35955 Ryan Road, Sterling Heights. Preferred donations to , 1-800-242-8721 or to the Church. Walter was very proud of his Service in The US Navy.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 27, 2019