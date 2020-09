Or Copy this URL to Share

Walter A. Drzewiecki, age 78 passed away September 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Veronica. Loving father of Tom (Julie) and Christina (Randy) Kenyon. Proud grandfather of Kayliene (Bryan), Larissa, Thatcher and Wyatt. Visitation will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 3pm until 8pm at Kaul Funeral Home, 27830 Gratiot Avenue, Roseville. Please share a memory with the family on Walter’s online guestbook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store