Koeger, Walter F., age 96 passed away April 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Erna; loving father of Rainer (Lilly), Joe (Lynn) and Klaus; dear grandfather of 6. Walter is survived by sister Lisa. Visitation Tuesday, April 16, 2019 3:00pm to 9:00pm. Kaul Funeral Home 35201 Garfield, Clinton Twp. Funeral instate Wednesday, April 17, 2019 10:00am until the time of service at 11:00am Trinity Methodist Church 18303 Common Rd., Roseville. Please share a memory
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 14, 2019
