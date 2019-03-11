Tomsic, Walter J. (Tomczykiewicz), age 89, passed away March 8, 2019. He was a resident of Warren, MI and was born in Fallston, PA on February 1, 1930. He attended and graduated from Fallston Public School, New Brighton High School, the Alliance College Technical Institute in Cambridge Springs, PA and RETS in Detroit, MI. His career began at Remington Rand Univac in Minneapolis, MN, and then Chrysler Missile in Sterling Heights, MI. He also worked and retired from Uniroyal Tire Company in Detroit after 27 years of service as a Research Engineer. He was co-inventor of several patents. After retirement from Uniroyal, he founded Applied Design which designed and fabricated equipment for the tire industry. He served in the U.S. Army and was a sports writer for the Army’s newspaper the Pacific Stars and Stripes and later wrote for the camp paper at Ft. Bragg, NC. While in Korea, he was a writer and editor of I Corps’ publication “The Bullseye” and was awarded the Army’s Commendation Medal for his work. He was also awarded the Korean Service Medal with 5 Bronze Stars and the South Korean Service Medal and attained the rank of Sergeant First Class. He is survived by three daughters, one son: Cynthia M. (Daniel) Dunlop of Sterling Heights, Vanessa A. Torres of Minot, ND, Victoria L. (David) Kieleszewski of Romeo and Walter J. (Maria Poletta) Tomsic of Clinton, nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was predeceased in death by his wife Julia, son, Mark, his parents Stanley and Mary (nee Langier) Tomczykiewicz, two grandchildren, Graham Dunlop, Ariel Torres and two great grandchildren Lacy and Bryce Smith. He is also survived by three sisters, Stella (Richard, deceased) Greco, Mary Colvin and Evelyn (Joseph) Mutscheller and by three nephews and six nieces all from PA. He was a member of the American Legion Post 1, the Polish Genealogical Society of Michigan, the European-Pacific Stars and Stripes Association, the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island, American Polish Century Club and a lifetime and founding member of the American Polish Culture Center. He loved Polish music and dance and won several Polka contests. His other interests were family history, traveling, gardening, cooking, beekeeping and fishing. He especially enjoyed family get-togethers and his grandchildren. He was of Roman Catholic faith and member of St. Mark’s RC Church in Warren, MI. Donations in Walter's name may be made to the following: As his heart went out to children, the family suggests memorial contributions be made, if desired, to , 7000 Grand River Ave, Suite 175, Brighton, MI 48114 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visitation Wednesday, March 13, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Scripture Service at David Wysocki Funeral Home, 29440 Ryan Road, Warren. In-state Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Mark Catholic Church, 4401 Bart Ave, Warren, MI 48091. Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary