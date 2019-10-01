|
|
Walter Joseph (Polulak) Polk was born in Hamtramck, MI on October 29, 1929 to Michael and Anastasia Polulak. He was predeceased by his brother Stephen ( Veronica and Sylvia) Polulak. Survived by Michael (Charlene) Polulak, many nephews and nieces and great nephews and nieces. Walter graduated from Hamtramck High School and received his Master ‘s Degree in History from the University of Detroit. He taught Elementary and Middle School children in various Metro Detroit School Districts. We want to especially thank the staff at My Doctor’s Inn and Heart to Heart Hospice for their care and kindness. Donations can be made in his name to Heart to Heart Hospice. Visitation Wednesday 2:30-8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m., A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road, Warren. Instate Thursday 10:30 am until time of Mass 11a.m. St. Malachy Catholic Church, 14085 East 14 Mile Road, Sterling Heights.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 2, 2019