Walter Skupny Jr., age 95, was born in Detroit in 1924 and passed away September 23, 2019 at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital. Walter founded the Walter Scott Skupny Funeral Home in 1955 and operated it until he retired at 90 years old. He was a dedicated, respected funeral director and a kind, compassionate man. Beloved father of Lawrence (deceased Rose Ann), Curtis and Craig (Sharon). Proud and loving grandfather of Karen (Chris), Michael, Nathan (Priscilla) and Jeffery (Melissa). Also survived by his great grandchild Luca and one on the way. Walter was the youngest of nine brothers and sisters that have previously passed away. Visitation Thursday September 26, 2019 from 4-9 p.m. at the Walter Scott Skupny Funeral Home, 28605 Gratiot, Roseville. Instate Friday, 10:30 a.m. until time of 11 a.m. Mass at St. Pio of Pietrelcina Church, 18720 13 Mile Road Roseville. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Tribute Wall" at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 25, 2019