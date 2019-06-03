The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
Willard E. Thomas Obituary
Thomas, Willard E., age 87, of Sterling Heights, formerly St. Clair Shores, May 31, 2019. Predeceased by wife Maryann Ritter Thomas and parents William and Theresa. Survived by wife; Betty Kessler Thomas. Children; Deborah (Kerry) Adams, Willard Jr. (Tika), Lorraine (Tim) Healy, Lisa (Jim “Rob”) Simpson. Grandchildren; Matthew, Megan, Allison (Nate), Olivia, Sean and Seth. Step-children; Frank Kessler, Terrianne (Lloyd) Wallace, Sharene (Tony) Kujat, Kristine (Bob) Niemi, Penny (Rob) Selva and John (Tamara) Kessler. Step-grandchildren; Kenneth, Karrigan, John, Julianne, Roberto Jr. and Vivianne. Visitation Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 3 to 9 p.m. with 6:30 p.m. Rosary at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. Instate Friday 10 a.m. until time of Mass 11 a.m. at St. Ephrem Catholic Church, 38900 Dodge Park, Sterling Heights. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Twp. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the or the . Share a memory at
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 5, 2019
