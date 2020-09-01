1/1
William Columbus (Bill) Kincaid Sr.
William Columbus (Bill) Kincaid Sr. departed this life on August 28, 2020. He was a resident of New Haven, Michigan. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 1-8 p.m. at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church 58527 Delanie St., New Haven, Michigan 48048. Family Hour will begin Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. and Funeral to follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Final arrangements entrusted to United Memorial Funeral Home, 75 Dickinson St., Mt. Clemens, MI. 48043. (586) 463-8800.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
United Memorial Funeral Home
75 Dickinson Street
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
(586) 463-8800
