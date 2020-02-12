The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
William E. Ridal, Jr., age 72 of Clay Township passed away February 11, 2020. Bill served in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Marines. He was retired from Ford Motor Company and was a member of the V.F. W. Post 7573 and the Eagles Aerie 2784. Bill enjoyed bowling, playing pool, boating and was an avid golfer. Beloved husband of Mary. Dear brother of Carol Garber, Phyllis (George) Sutton and Roland. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents William and June. Visitation 2:30 - 8:00 p.m. with Military Honors at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the V.F.W. Post 7573 or the Eagles Aerie 2784. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 16, 2020
