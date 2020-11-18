Dais, William F. - Age 83, former resident of Macomb County, died November 17, 2020. William was born October 24, 1937 in Detroit, the son of Frederick and Regina Barbara (Mast) Dais. After spending many years on the family farm in Armada, he graduated from Wilbur Wright High School in Detroit. William received his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and his master's degree in engineering from University of Detroit Mercy. He married Lois Joyce Finzel on August 28, 1965 in Monroe. William proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp. He worked at General Motors Tech Center in Warren as a mechanical engineer for his entire career, and received several patents for his outstanding work. William loved University of Michigan (U of M), Detroit Lions and U of M football games, fishing, hunting, golfing and woodworking. He is survived by his daughters, Kendra (Tom) Hutchinson, Marla (David) Foerster; grandchildren, Alexis, Wyatt, Jared; brother, Jack (Hille) Dais of Lakewood CO. William is preceded in death by Lois; and his parents. Private family services will be held, and his final resting place will be at the Willow Grove Cemetery in Armada.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store