Anne Patricia (Rice) Newton 1/27/1930 to 1/30/2019 was joined by her husband of 67 years. William Franklin Newton 1/09/1930 to 12/11/2019. They leave behind Bill's loving sister Barbara (Newton) Murphy of Florida and Pat's loving family John Rice and Cecile (Rice) Kane of Massachusetts. They had seven children: Karen, Brad, Jon, David, Susan, Nanci, and Peter; four wonderful grandchildren and eight magnificent great grandchildren. Bill was very proud of his eight years of service to his country in the Navy abroad a submarine. They enjoyed family time the most, going to the casino, and scratch off tickets a close second. They will be missed by all that knew them. May they go in peace to be with the Lord our God, knowing that the seeds they planted will live on for generations.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 1, 2020
