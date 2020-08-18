1/1
William Fullar
William J. Fullar, age 80 of Eastpointe passed away on August 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sandra Sue. Son of the late Eugene and Lottie. Loving father of Lee Fullar and Dennie Sue (Maurice) Gaglio. Dear grandfather of Frank Gaglio, Danielle Gaglio, Mary Gaglio, Michael Fullar and Natalie Fullar. Cherished great-grandfather of Emma Gaglio. Brother of Dennis (Carole) Fular and Eugene (Anne) Fular. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. William enjoyed going to casinos and catching movies at local theaters. He also loved spending time at their second home in Lake Havasu City, AZ. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 12pm-4pm at Chas. Verheyden Inc., 43300 Garfield, Clinton Twp,.MI. with outdoor funeral services at 3pm (masks and social distancing required) followed by military honors at 3:30pm. Per Covid-19 mandates, only 10 people will be allowed in the building during the memorial gathering at one time and face masks are required. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Chas. Verheyden Inc.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
