|
|
May 9, 2019 Age 69. Loving father of Jennifer Gabriel. Adored son of Catherine (the late Fiorino) Gabriel. Dear brother of Charles (Diana) Gabriel and Christine (Thomas) Havel. Also survived by many admiring nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday May 17th 3-9pm. Funeral Saturday May 18th 11am at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd). Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 12, 2019