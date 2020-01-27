|
|
William "Bill" George Vermeulen, beloved husband of the late Betty, passed peacefully surrounded by loving family members. Bill had recently moved to Mercy Bellbrook Retirement Community in Rochester Hills. Bill joined the U.S. Navy in 1944 during World War II prior to completing high school, but after serving two years in the Navy, he returned home and then served in the Coast Guard Reserve for many years. Bill married Elizabeth Barry in 1955 and they raised their three daughters in St. Clair Shores as members of St. Margaret's Parish. Bill worked many years for the Detroit Free Press as a Stereotyper. He was an avid boater and snow and water skier for most of his adult life. He enjoyed much of his leisure time over the past 70 years at the Vermeulen Family Cottage in Grand Bend, Ontario, which he helped to build. Bill is survived by daughters Beth (Brian) Giles, Suzy Hahn (Chris Williams), Kay (Jack) Hale; Sisters Ada Calleja and Mary Ellen Micallef, the late Sallie Jackman, brother Don (Fran) Vermeulen, and grandchildren Erick (Stephanie) Dana, Blake, Cara, and Slater. Visitation at the VanLerberghe Funeral Home, 30600 Harper Ave, on Tuesday 3-8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church at 12pm. Instate 11:30am. Memorial Contributions to the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center are greatly appreciated. Share memories at vanfuneral.com.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 28, 2020