William J. Warnick


1943 - 2019
William J. Warnick Obituary
WARNICK, William J., age 76 of Harrison Township, passed away Friday morning at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Clinton Township. He was born July 15, 1943 to Lewis and Mary Emma (McKenzie) Warnick in Westernport, Maryland. William graduated from St. Mary Catholic High School, Mt. Clemens in 1961, retired after 27 years of service in the Army National Guard, serving 2 years in Vietnam. He was a shoe salesman at Rae’s, Prieh’s and Sibley’s. He enjoyed going up north and baseball. Surviving is his mother, Mary Emma Warnick; adopted niece, Maria Myers, and loving aunts, uncles and cousins. William was predeceased by his father, Lewis. Share memories at willandschwarzkoff.com.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 27, 2019
