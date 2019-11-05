The Macomb Daily Obituaries
WILLIAM JEFF DUPUIS

WILLIAM JEFF DUPUIS Obituary
of Waterford; October 30, 2019; age 78; Loving husband of Sandra; Beloved father of Kimberly Dupuis, Jeff (Marissa) Dupuis, and Tanya (Brian) Haaseth; Cherished grandfather of Alex, Max, Matthew, Dylan, Dexter, and Grady; Caring brother of Gregory Dupuis and the late Gayle (Robert) Carroll. Mr. Dupuis was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and worked in quality control for General Motors Corporation, Pontiac Motor Division. He was a guest lecturer at Oakland University, where he once earned “Teacher of the Year,” and the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Mr. Dupuis was a former Board Member of the Baldwin Center and the Chief Pontiac Federal Credit Union. He was a Mason, a member of the Oakland County Sportsmen Club, a former softball coach, and member of the Fistacuffs Boxing Club. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Heart of the Lakes V.F.W. Post #1008 or to the Fowler Center for Outdoor Learning. Online guest book
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 6, 2019
