Hartill III, William John, born Oct. 4, 1932, died June 28, 2019 dear husband of Lila Jane, dear Father of Kathy, Nancy, Karen, Lori, Linda, Pamela and William John IV. Dear Grandfather of 17, Great Grandfather of 24. William was a Korean War Veteran and a retired United States Postal Worker.William enjoyed playing chess, reading books about WWII History, Golfing, Red Wings Hockey and Detroit Tigers. Born in Southport, England. His favorite treat was Traverse City Cherry Pie with chocolate ice cream. He will be greatly missed.
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 14, 2019
