William Jurewicz

William (Bill) Jurewicz, 74, of Eastpointe, joined the great choir in heaven on Oct. 21, 2020. Born Sept. 22, 1946 in Hamtramck, he was the son of the late John and Sophia Jurewicz. Bill grew up in Hamtramck and graduated from St. Florian Catholic High School in 1964. He received a Master’s in Education from Wayne State University and taught high school for Detroit Public Schools for 30 years. He was an active member of the Wayne State Men’s Glee Club as well as the Men and Boys Choir at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul in Detroit. He also sang in the Wayne State glee club alumni group, The Langsford Men’s Chorus. Bill was known for his incredible sense of humor and positive energy and was always the life of the party. He was a lover sports, his favorites being the Detroit Red Wings and college basketball. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kathleen; two children, Jeffrey (Amy) and Jennifer (Anthony); four grandchildren, Molly, Abby, Nathan and Antonia; and brother, Marion. He was predeceased by his sister, Estelle, and his brother, Frank. Bill will lie in state at 9:30 a.m. with a funeral mass at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29 at Assumption Grotto Catholic Church, 13770 Gratiot Ave, Detroit MI 48205. A luncheon follows at the Ukrainian Cultural Center at 26601 Ryan Rd. in Warren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Men of the Sacred Hearts, P.O. Box 1025, Warren, MI 48090 or the Langsford Men's Chorus.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store