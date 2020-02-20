|
William K. Schmid, Jr., age 84 of New Baltimore passed away February 19, 2020. Bill was the president and co-owner of Schmid Marina in New Baltimore and the former Chief of the New Baltimore Fire Department. Beloved husband of Julie. Dear father of Cynthia (William) Wellman, Lisa (Kermit) Schmid Wilkerson, and Kathryn Schmid. Loving grandfather of Garrett and Trenton Wellman and Hannah Schmid. Dear brother of Kenneth (Nancy), Gary (Beth), Susan (David) Gardner, Larry (Janet) and JoEllen (Mike) Norkevich. Also survived by his sisters-in-law Mary Jane and Judy and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his daughter Marion and his brothers Bryan and Thomas. Visitation 2:30 - 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Scripture Service, Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Gendernalik Funeral Home,35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Instate 11:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Mass, Monday, February 24, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church, 9764 Dixie Highway, Ira. Memorials may be made to Autism Speaks, Ducks Unlimited or the March of Dimes.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 23, 2020