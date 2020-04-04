|
|
William Lawrence Ruemenapp 70, of Casco Township, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Mt. Clemens, Michigan on December 19, 1949, son of the late Lawrence and Frances (Beindit) Ruemenapp. Bill was the Casco Township Supervisor for the many years and was a lifelong farmer in Casco on the Centennial Ruemenapp family farm. He is survived by his three sisters, Joyce (James) Kablitz of Atlanta, Judy Periat of Lapeer, and Pat Tuscany of Casco; nieces and nephews, Lisa (Michael) Speight, Sheryl (Paul) Scott, William (Leslie) Kablitz, Jennifer Periat, Holly (David) Withey, Tiffany (Nicholas) Soblo, and Angela Tuscany; and great-nieces and nephews, Taylor Gonzales, Jared Gonzales, Brhyn Stewart, Ariana Kablitz, Mary Deverell, and Merritt Soblo. He was preceded in death by his two brothers-in-law, Paul Periat and Michael Tuscany. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements were provided by Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill’s honor may be made to St. Augustine Church in Richmond. For information and Guest Book kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 5, 2020