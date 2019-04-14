The Macomb Daily Obituaries
William M. Carroll Jr., age 93, passed away April 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Theresa for 69 years; loving father of Mark (Vicky), Mary Pat (Dale) Teschler, Dean (Sherry), Paul and the late Lynn; dear grandfather of Amy, Scott, Todd, Karl, Krista, Keri, Jessica, Ashlee and the late Matthews; proud great grandfather of Nathan, Allison, Lauren, William, Oliver, Peyton and Madeline. Brother of Mary Lou and the late Nancy. William proudly served in the United States Coast Guard leaving high school behind. When he returned he received his GED and then was given an honorary high school diploma from the Chippewa Valley School District. William has a pilots license and absolutely loved to golf. He will always be remembered for his backyard pool parties. Visitation Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 2-9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service. Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield, Clinton Twp. Funeral instate Wednesday, April 17, 2019 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 10 a.m. St. Thecla, 36650 Little Mack, Clinton Twp. Please share a memory at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 15, 2019
