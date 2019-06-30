|
William ("Bill") J. McGrail Jr., age 77, of Utica, passed away June 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Cathy. Loving father of Linda (Brent) McGrail Belau and James McGrail. Dear grandfather of Colin, Sean, Andrew, Scott, and Zachary. Dear brother of Carole Murray and Walter (Susan) McGrail. Visitation Tuesday, July 2, 2 - 8 p.m. at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Rd., Utica (3 blocks east of Van Dyke). Funeral service Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home. Please share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 1, 2019