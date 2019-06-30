The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William McGrail
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William McGrail Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William McGrail Jr. Obituary
William ("Bill") J. McGrail Jr., age 77, of Utica, passed away June 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Cathy. Loving father of Linda (Brent) McGrail Belau and James McGrail. Dear grandfather of Colin, Sean, Andrew, Scott, and Zachary. Dear brother of Carole Murray and Walter (Susan) McGrail. Visitation Tuesday, July 2, 2 - 8 p.m. at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Rd., Utica (3 blocks east of Van Dyke). Funeral service Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home. Please share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now