1/1
William N. Lewis Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William N. Lewis, Sr., age 84 of Chesterfield passed away on September 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Lois. Loving father of William Jr. (Gemma), Basil (Marguerite) and Nancy (Mark) Heltsley. Dear step-father of Teresa Putnam, Sharon Putnam and Kevin (Joe Blodgett) Putnam. Loving grandfather of Brandon (Nicki), Samantha (Mark), Shannon and great-grandfather of Jackson, Harper, Maceson, Brooklyn, Bentley, and Jasper. Predeceased by his parents Basil and Rosalyn, his son Ronald and his siblings Joseph and Basil. Visitation 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. gendernalikfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by macombdaily.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved