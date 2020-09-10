William N. Lewis, Sr., age 84 of Chesterfield passed away on September 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Lois. Loving father of William Jr. (Gemma), Basil (Marguerite) and Nancy (Mark) Heltsley. Dear step-father of Teresa Putnam, Sharon Putnam and Kevin (Joe Blodgett) Putnam. Loving grandfather of Brandon (Nicki), Samantha (Mark), Shannon and great-grandfather of Jackson, Harper, Maceson, Brooklyn, Bentley, and Jasper. Predeceased by his parents Basil and Rosalyn, his son Ronald and his siblings Joseph and Basil. Visitation 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. gendernalikfh.com