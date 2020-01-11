Home

William (Bill) Pringnitz Jr. passed away suddenly on January 7, 2020. He was born August 21, 1943 to William Pringnitz Sr. and Beatrice Bolty, in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. Bill started his career with the Mt. Clemens Police Department on March 12, 1967 and rose through the ranks to retire as Chief of Police on July 1, 1994. Suffice to say, he loved every minute of his job. He was predeceased by his parents and is survived by his sisters, Marjorie Waskom of Ft. Myers, FL, Barbara Sink of Mt. Clemens,MI; son, William (Cindy) Pringnitz, stepdaughters, Kelly Benoit, Sarah Olstyn Martinez, granddaughter, Layne Pringnitz, stepgranddaughters, Olivia and Erika Benoit, and Isabel and Elianna Martinez. Bill was a blessing to his entire family, well respected in his community, and a kind and loving father and grandfather. He loved boating, golfing and playing euchre. Memorial contribnutions may be made to or Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation in his honor. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 12, 2020
