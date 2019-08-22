|
William R. Shellman, age 89 of Clinton Township passed away August 17, 2019. William was a former member and past Commodore of the Huron Pointe Yacht Club and a former member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Mt. Clemens. He enjoyed playing cards, fishing, golfing and building model airplanes. Dear father of Elaine (Gary) Gilbert, Nancy (Richard) Chandler, Robert (Theresa) and the late William (Deborah). Loving grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his brother Carl. Memorial visitation 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Memorial Mass, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Paul of Tarsus Church, 41300 Romeo Plank, Clinton Township. Memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society of Michigan. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 25, 2019