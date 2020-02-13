The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rudy Funeral Home, Inc.
25650 Van Dyke Road
Center Line, MI 48015-1861
(586) 757-3230
Resources
More Obituaries for William Vigneau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Vigneau Jr.


1972 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Vigneau Jr. Obituary
William Vigneau, Jr., age 47, of Center Line. Beloved son of William and the late Gayle. Dear brother of Danielle (Brian) Grace and Nicole Vigneau. Cherished uncle of Erin and Dylan. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. William attended St. Clement School and graduated from Center Line High, Class of 1990. He was a former volunteer firefighter, a job he loved. He also enjoyed sports, hunting, and fishing. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 16 from 2-8 p.m. at Rudy Funeral Home, 25650 Van Dyke, in Center Line with a 6pm scripture. Instate Monday, February 17 at St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Catholic Church- St. Clement site, 9:30 a.m. for 10 a.m. Mass. Burial at St. Clement Cemetery. Please visit www.rudyfuneral.com to share a memory or light a candle.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rudy Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -