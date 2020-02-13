|
William Vigneau, Jr., age 47, of Center Line. Beloved son of William and the late Gayle. Dear brother of Danielle (Brian) Grace and Nicole Vigneau. Cherished uncle of Erin and Dylan. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. William attended St. Clement School and graduated from Center Line High, Class of 1990. He was a former volunteer firefighter, a job he loved. He also enjoyed sports, hunting, and fishing. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 16 from 2-8 p.m. at Rudy Funeral Home, 25650 Van Dyke, in Center Line with a 6pm scripture. Instate Monday, February 17 at St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Catholic Church- St. Clement site, 9:30 a.m. for 10 a.m. Mass. Burial at St. Clement Cemetery. Please visit www.rudyfuneral.com to share a memory or light a candle.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 14, 2020