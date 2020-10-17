October 13, 2020. Age 93. Beloved husband of the late Joann, and former spouse of Patricia, the mother of his sons. Loving and hardworking father of Steve (Laura), Ralph (Teresa), Greg (Michele), and Jim (Amy). Incredible and extremely proud grampa of Steve (Renee), Chad (Jennifer), Katie, Angela (Mike) Wawrzyniak, Lisa, Kevin (Crystal), Olivia, Shane, Karlie, Sydney, and Tess. Adored great grampa of Kenzie, Abby, Clint, Weston, Brookes, Elle, Michael III, and Lillian. Treasured brother of Victor and John. Wally will also be loved and remembered always by many nieces, nephews, and his step children, Krista (Mark) Kuligowski, Brett (Maureen) Peterson, and Kara (Bryan) Tulley; 7 step grandchildren; 1 step great grandchild. He was predeceased by his parents, Jacob and Catherine, and siblings, Margaret Johnson, and Alex. A few of his minor accomplishments throughout his life were: managing the Roseville Theater when he was 16-18 years old (for younger generations reading - this was the the "go-to" theater back in the day), Valedictorian of his Roseville class of 1945, M/SGT U.S. Army - Korean Conflict - earning a Bronze Star for meritorious service, elected Justice of the Peace for Erin Township (Roseville, East Detroit) at the age of 21, owned Nikkel Accounting Service - Roseville, Real Estate Broker - Parkway Real Estate, Accountant - Mt. Clemens Metal Products, Dearborn Schools Business Manager, Financial Administrator to multiple Community Colleges including; Macomb Community College where he was VP/Treasurer and instrumental in the very beginning of the institution; & Henry Ford Community College; Provost/Treasurer of Oakland Community College and was involved in the expansion of 3 campuses, Chief Business Administrator for the Law Firm of Miller, Canfield Paddock & Stone, and Honorary Doctorate from the Detroit College of Business. Knowledge and continued education was paramount to Wally. Being the planner Wally was, he not only planned for his funeral, but also made sure to get his absentee vote in for this coming election - MAGA. Due to the given circumstances, there will be no public visitation or service. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The Nikkel family wishes to thank all of Wally's many friends and relatives for their prayers and support during this difficult time... Words cannot express how much we love him and will miss him, and this world is truly a lesser place without him. Interment, Cadillac Memorial Gardens East Cemetery, Clinton Township. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com