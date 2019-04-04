The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Anchor Bay Cremation Services
33497 23 Mile Rd
Chesterfield Township, MI 48047
(586) 648-6167
Inurnment
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:30 PM
Great Lakes National Cemetery
Zdravko "Jim" Andonoff

Zdravko "Jim" Andonoff Obituary
Zdravko “Jim” Andonoff, passed away peacefully at home on March 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 4, 1929, in Detroit, to the late Steve and Marie Andonoff. Jim was raised in Varna, Bulgaria, returning to Detroit in 1947. He served honorably in the U.S. Marines from 1951-1953, during the Korean War, ranking as a corporal with various medals and awards. He was a devoted family man. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Judy, treasured children; Jim (Diane) and Tarra (Christopher) Dzuirman, cherished grandchildren; Brandon, Addison and Alexander. Also, survived by his sister, Bisserka Serafimova, along with many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Christina, sister and brother-in-law, Elenka (Ilia) Stoyanova and brother-in-law, Bojidar Serafimoff. Inurnment will be in Great Lakes National Cemetery on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 12:30pm. Arrangements in care of Anchor Bay Cremation Services – Chesterfield.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 7, 2019
