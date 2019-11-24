A. Cecil Baker
May 11, 1928 - November 22, 2019
Macon, GA- A. Cecil Baker, 91, of Macon, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Cecil was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Isom Frank and Winnie Hagin Baker. He was a graduate of Lanier High School. Cecil was a retired employee with the city of Macon. Before working for the city, he worked for Taylor Iron Works. Cecil loved reading and listening to music. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Julius Baker and Harold Baker; and sisters, Eulilla Baker Faulk, Robin Baker Leslie and Frances Baker Hough.
Mr. Baker is survived by hissister, Matt Cummings (Alfred) of Macon; sister-in-law, Jane Baker of Macon; nieces and nephews, Sandra Leslie Knowles, Joanne Leslie Holland, Danny Leslie (Pam), Garry Cummings (Julie), Mark Baker (Marcia), Durry Faulk (Debbie), Terry Cummings, David Baker (Carol), Phillip Baker (Domingo), and Winnie Hough (Sarah); and many great nieces and nephews.
A special thanks goes to his beloved niece, Sandra Leslie Knowles, who stayed by his side the last days of his life.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 24, 2019