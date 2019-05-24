Aaron Kevin Braswell

Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Harmony Missionary Baptist Church
Obituary
Aaron Kevin Braswell
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Aaron Kevin Braswell will be held 2 PM Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Harmony Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Dewayne Franklin will officiate. Interment services will follow at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mr. Braswell, 40, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019.
Survivors includes his wife, Lillie Braswell; son, Aden Kevin Braswell; parents, Ernest III and Joann Braswell; sister, Alaseia (Bernard) Jackson and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 114 Lochwolde Dr., Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 24, 2019
