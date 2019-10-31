Abbie Lee Howard (1928 - 2019)
Service Information
Bentley & Sons Funeral Home Chapel
1039 Shurling Dr
Macon, GA
31217
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Bibb Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Obituary
Abbie Lee Howard
October 19, 1928 - October 24, 2019
Macon, GA- Funeral services will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Bibb Mt. Zion Baptist Church with burial in the Church Cemetery.
She is survived by daughters, Christine Howard, Sherry Howard and Ella Haynes ("adopted"); sons, Michael Howard, Carl (Donnie) Howard and Stevie (Predita) Howard; grandchildren, Sharon Howard, Terrell Jordan, Karla Howard, Kierra Dorsey, Desmond Howard and Tyrone Haynes ("adopted"); great-grandchildren, Trinitee Williams, Kamaya Dorsey and Serenity Tarver; sister, Dora (Melvin) Hughes; brother, Floyd Howard, sister-in-law, Dora Mae Howard; a host of nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friend.
Family contact: 3521 West Haven Drive, Macon
Services entrusted to Bentley and Sons Funeral Home, Macon


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019
