1/1
Abby Gail Lesure
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Abby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Abby Gail Lesure
December 20, 1960 - September 7, 2020
Stone Mountain, GA- Abby Gail Lesure
Sunrise December 20, 1960 – Sunset September 7, 2020
Abby entered the world with power on December 20, 1960. She sprouted from roots in Macon, GA, where she graduated from Southwest High School Complex (Class of 1979) and moved forward to Middle Tennessee State University (Class of 1983). She served in the US Army Reserve. She was preceded in death by her parents Marion Stephens and Jimmy Chambers, Sr.
Abby was a mighty woman, she always touched the minds and hearts of those who met her. She's survived by her cherished twins Ceora Rayne and Jacques Pierre Lesure. Her passion and love for them, their wellbeing and development was boundless.
Her siblings Marsha Selby (Kevin), Mark Chambers, Jimmy Chambers (Charlee), and Norris Chambers (Barbara), her devoted in-laws James and Ruth Lesure, Candice and Darryl Lesure, former husband Jacques Lesure, her nieces and nephews Angel, Quiana, Kevin, Taylor, Vanessa, Evan, Kim, Keith, Derrick and grand niece and nephew Cherish and LJ will all miss her dearly.
She valued good people. She appreciated and was loved by her neighbors, other striving parents, and her long-time dear friends Angela Edmonds and Katie Davis. The list is endless.


View the online memorial for Abby Gail Lesure


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved