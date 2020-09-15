Abby Gail LesureDecember 20, 1960 - September 7, 2020Stone Mountain, GA- Abby Gail LesureSunrise December 20, 1960 – Sunset September 7, 2020Abby entered the world with power on December 20, 1960. She sprouted from roots in Macon, GA, where she graduated from Southwest High School Complex (Class of 1979) and moved forward to Middle Tennessee State University (Class of 1983). She served in the US Army Reserve. She was preceded in death by her parents Marion Stephens and Jimmy Chambers, Sr.Abby was a mighty woman, she always touched the minds and hearts of those who met her. She's survived by her cherished twins Ceora Rayne and Jacques Pierre Lesure. Her passion and love for them, their wellbeing and development was boundless.Her siblings Marsha Selby (Kevin), Mark Chambers, Jimmy Chambers (Charlee), and Norris Chambers (Barbara), her devoted in-laws James and Ruth Lesure, Candice and Darryl Lesure, former husband Jacques Lesure, her nieces and nephews Angel, Quiana, Kevin, Taylor, Vanessa, Evan, Kim, Keith, Derrick and grand niece and nephew Cherish and LJ will all miss her dearly.She valued good people. She appreciated and was loved by her neighbors, other striving parents, and her long-time dear friends Angela Edmonds and Katie Davis. The list is endless.