1/1
Abel Orona Sr.
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Abel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TSgt. Abel Orona, Sr., USAF (Ret.)
April 14, 1944 - November 17, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia - Abel Orona, Sr., Vietnam veteran and sports fanatic, passed into the hands of his Lord and Savior in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
A brief Vigil Service will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. with visitation following until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Abel will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery with military honors following the service.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
Learn about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also read Mr. Orona's full obituary and sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
McCullough Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Service
06:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved