TSgt. Abel Orona, Sr., USAF (Ret.)
April 14, 1944 - November 17, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia - Abel Orona, Sr., Vietnam veteran and sports fanatic, passed into the hands of his Lord and Savior in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
A brief Vigil Service will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. with visitation following until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Abel will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery with military honors following the service.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
.
