Abraham "Abe" Nathan Davidson
March 13, 1927 - March 7, 2019
Macon, GA- Abraham "Abe" Nathan Davidson passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. Graveside services will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 2:00PM at Bonaventure Cemetery, 330 Bonaventure Road, Savannah, Georgia, 31404 with Rabbi Aaron Rubinstein officiating. A memorial service with lunch will be held at Congregation Sha'arey Israel on Saturday, March 16, 2019 following the regular 9:30AM service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Sha'arey Israel, 611 1St Street, Macon, Georgia, 31201.
Abe was born March 13, 1927 in Cochran, Georgia and attended public schools in Cochran and graduated Cochran High School in 1944. He attended Middle Georgia College and graduated from Emory University in 1948. Abe served in the United States Army during WWII. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 217 in Cochran, Georgia and the Scottish Rite Shrine. Abe married Ida Radetsky on January 15, 1956.
Abe was predeceased by his wife, Ida Radetsky Davidson; parents, Julius and Ida Fixel Davidson; three sisters: Goldie Bailey, Fannie Garber, and Shirley Abromowitz; and brother, David Moses Davidson.
Abe is survived by his daughter, Shelley Davidson (Jeffrey Lehman) of Macon, Georgia; two sons: Julius Davidson, Tybee Island, Georgia and Aaron H. Davidson, M.D. of Statesboro, Georgia; and sister, Lillian Galler of Johns Creek, Georgia.
Hart's Mortuary on Cherry Street has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 9, 2019